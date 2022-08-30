Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,500 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the July 31st total of 230,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.77. 33,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $536.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $56.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.11 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.75%.

In related news, Director John P. Ducrest acquired 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $40,043.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,259.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFST. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $11,801,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $3,942,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $3,729,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 1,653.9% in the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 170,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 160,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 158,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Business First Bancshares from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

