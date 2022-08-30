BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the July 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $4.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,559. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $13.10.

Get BYND Cannasoft Enterprises alerts:

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc develops and markets customer relationship management (CRM) software products. It owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized businesses to optimize day-to-day business activities, such as sales management, personnel management, marketing, call centre activities, and asset management.

Receive News & Ratings for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.