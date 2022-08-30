CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the July 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 542,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director B. Riley Asset Management, Llc purchased 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $492,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,480,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,943,380.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner acquired 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 346,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,736.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director B. Riley Asset Management, Llc acquired 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $492,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,480,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,943,380.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 467,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,521 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CalAmp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in CalAmp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,565,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,066,000 after purchasing an additional 56,058 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in CalAmp by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,952,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 205,179 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CalAmp during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,958,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CalAmp by 1,823.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,278 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CalAmp stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $220.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.39. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $11.72.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $64.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.56 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 20.41% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. Equities research analysts predict that CalAmp will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CAMP. StockNews.com lowered shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

