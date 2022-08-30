Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Caleres in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut Caleres from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Caleres to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Caleres from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of CAL stock traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $25.38. The company had a trading volume of 763,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,151. The firm has a market cap of $932.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.88. Caleres has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.43.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Caleres had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $979,402.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,967,430.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 34,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,045,429.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,596,381.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $979,402.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,967,430.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,163 shares of company stock worth $2,587,449 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 20.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 221.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 110,458 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Caleres by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 33,170 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Caleres by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Caleres by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.