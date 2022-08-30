Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Cut to C$79.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its target price decreased by Cormark from C$83.00 to C$79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.47 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$80.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a C$81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$104.21.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 1.3 %

TSE:CM opened at C$64.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$105.86. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$59.03 and a twelve month high of C$83.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.09.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.96%.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.