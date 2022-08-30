Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Short Interest Update

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.9 days.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ENDTF remained flat at C$9.98 on Tuesday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$8.96 and a twelve month high of C$11.89.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0778 per share. This represents a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This is an increase from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -176.73%.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

