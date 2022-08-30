Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys 63,836 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,311 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,836 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.57% of Canadian Solar worth $12,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,421 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Solar by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSIQ traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $45.12. 10,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,790. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $47.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

