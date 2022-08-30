Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys 70,350 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 226.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,446 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,350 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.91.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Price Performance

In other Electronic Arts news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $4,032,002.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 249,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,759,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $4,032,002.64. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 249,539 shares in the company, valued at $32,759,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $105,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,755.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,428 shares of company stock valued at $11,869,636. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.53. 13,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,650. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.75. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.