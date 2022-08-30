Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes $12.94 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 37,593 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,836,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,396,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,617,000 after acquiring an additional 674,248 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,630,000 after acquiring an additional 495,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,849,667,000 after acquiring an additional 352,616 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,871,000 after acquiring an additional 328,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $329.53. 2,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,580. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.29. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $286.41 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.61 and a beta of 0.43.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.93%.

A number of analysts have commented on SBAC shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.33.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,152 shares of company stock valued at $19,190,652. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

