Capital Management Associates NY Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Capital Management Associates NY lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 122.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises 2.3% of Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,429,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,734 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,989,000 after purchasing an additional 109,197 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMH stock traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $214.89. 278,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,425,001. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $189.94 and a 12-month high of $318.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.16.

