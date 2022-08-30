Capital Management Associates NY Buys Shares of 4,800 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000. McKesson makes up about 1.6% of Capital Management Associates NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.02, for a total transaction of $563,555.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,478.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.02, for a total transaction of $563,555.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,478.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total value of $50,627.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,318.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,455 shares of company stock worth $3,534,916. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $361.98. 19,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,664. The stock has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $339.94 and its 200 day moving average is $318.47. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $193.89 and a 52-week high of $375.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Argus downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.15.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

