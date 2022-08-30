Capital Management Associates NY Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Management Associates NY raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,897 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 102.9% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 6,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $1,634,000. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 30.0% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 8.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,849 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.81. The company had a trading volume of 368,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,591,845. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $203.84 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KGI Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

