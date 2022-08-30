Capital Management Associates NY Lowers Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Capital Management Associates NY lessened its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.55. The company had a trading volume of 447,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,343,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.43 and its 200-day moving average is $84.78.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.775 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

