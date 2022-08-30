Capital Management Associates NY Makes New $34,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 433.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 80,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 65,357 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 37,895 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 230,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 21,485 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 76,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,164,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,011,000 after acquiring an additional 592,343 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $17.81. 845,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,253,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.85.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on T shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

