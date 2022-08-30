Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion. Capri also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $2.45-$2.45 EPS.

Capri Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CPRI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,496. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capri has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.88.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Capri will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Capri by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,267 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Capri by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Capri in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Capri by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

