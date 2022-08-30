Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,046 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 396.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,171 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15,069.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,239,000 after acquiring an additional 823,082 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.25. The company had a trading volume of 60,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.32 and its 200-day moving average is $88.80.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

