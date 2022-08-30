Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Acquires 906 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,370,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,945,000 after purchasing an additional 915,428 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,910,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,984,000 after purchasing an additional 197,289 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,765,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,848,000 after purchasing an additional 481,027 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,636,000 after purchasing an additional 113,236 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $257,713,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.47. 11,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.99.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile



McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

