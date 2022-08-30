Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Albemarle by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Albemarle to $294.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.05.

Albemarle Trading Down 3.4 %

ALB stock traded down $9.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.30. The company had a trading volume of 30,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 124.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.92 and a 200 day moving average of $222.13. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $298.17.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

