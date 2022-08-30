Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Invests $1.79 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000. Pfizer makes up 1.2% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,117,000. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 50,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $754,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 23,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,205,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.6 %

PFE stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,789,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

