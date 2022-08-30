Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Invests $4.96 Million in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 44,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,000. iShares Agency Bond ETF accounts for 3.5% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGZ traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.23. 1,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,348. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.14 and a 52-week high of $119.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.15.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

