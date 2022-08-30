Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Purchases 891 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,361 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

Shares of MDT traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.86. The stock had a trading volume of 111,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,898,475. The firm has a market cap of $116.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.32 and its 200 day moving average is $99.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

