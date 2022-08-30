Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Takes $2.38 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,303 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.7% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $7.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $523.21. 43,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $231.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.92.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

