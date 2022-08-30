CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.25

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 20043 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on CareDx to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

CareDx Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at CareDx

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). CareDx had a negative net margin of 22.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $80.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other CareDx news, Director Grace Colon sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $62,546.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,675.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,214,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,531,000 after buying an additional 1,174,094 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,995,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,486,000 after buying an additional 484,216 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,311,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,490,000 after buying an additional 844,624 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,173,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,677,000 after buying an additional 205,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,173,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after buying an additional 205,791 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Further Reading

