CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Short Interest Up 27.8% in August

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the July 31st total of 3,130,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CarLotz from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get CarLotz alerts:

CarLotz Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of CarLotz stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.41. 786,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,672. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.99. CarLotz has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarLotz

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarLotz

In other CarLotz news, CEO Lev Peker sold 78,971 shares of CarLotz stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $37,116.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 118,763 shares of company stock valued at $56,824 in the last 90 days. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CarLotz by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 663,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CarLotz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in CarLotz by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CarLotz by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 23,710 shares during the last quarter. 23.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarLotz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.