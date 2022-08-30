CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,121,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,001,570 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.34% of CBRE Group worth $104,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.67. The stock had a trading volume of 393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,481. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CBRE. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.20.

CBRE Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.