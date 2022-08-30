Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Short Interest Up 18.8% in August

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the July 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMBNF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cembra Money Bank from CHF 88 to CHF 92 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cembra Money Bank from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

CMBNF stock remained flat at 70.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 70.08. Cembra Money Bank has a 52-week low of 70.00 and a 52-week high of 70.00.

Cembra Money Bank AG provides consumer finance products and services in Switzerland. The company offers savings products, including medium-term notes and deposit accounts; loans comprising cash, consumer, personal, business, and auto loans; credit card receivables; and leasing services for new and used vehicles, including cars, light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and caravans, as well as corporate leasing services.

