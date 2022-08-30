Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.43-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $325.00 million-$335.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.09 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CERT shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Certara stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $15.67. The stock had a trading volume of 567,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,167. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Certara

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.46 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Mclean purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $326,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,206,893 shares of company stock worth $107,896,900. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Certara by 135.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the first quarter worth about $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Certara by 18.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Certara by 8.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

