CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €79.40 ($81.02) and last traded at €79.90 ($81.53). 2,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 13,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at €81.00 ($82.65).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($105.10) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA alerts:

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €83.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is €88.44. The company has a market capitalization of $574.58 million and a P/E ratio of 13.50.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.