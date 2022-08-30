Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,786,300 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the July 31st total of 3,541,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 197.6 days.

Champion Iron Stock Down 6.6 %

OTCMKTS:CIAFF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,144. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55. Champion Iron has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $6.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIAFF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Champion Iron from C$9.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

