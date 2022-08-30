Channing Global Advisors LLC Has $240,000 Holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Channing Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ORIX in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of ORIX stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.12. 22 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,481. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.73. ORIX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.36 and a fifty-two week high of $112.91.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

