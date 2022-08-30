Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Announces Dividend of $0.15

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Financial Shares’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Performance

CPKF stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.68. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84.

Get Chesapeake Financial Shares alerts:

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 22.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Financial Shares will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers mortgage loans, single-family residential and residential construction loans, and consumer loans; and commercial loans, including owner-occupied commercial development, retail, builders/contractors, medical, service and professional, hospitality, nonprofits, marine industry, and agricultural and seafood loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.