Chimpion (BNANA) Price Reaches $1.08 on Top Exchanges

Chimpion (BNANA) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Chimpion has a total market cap of $34.39 million and approximately $91,494.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion coin can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00005466 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Chimpion has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,830.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004116 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00134238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00033174 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00081992 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion (CRYPTO:BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io.

Buying and Selling Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

