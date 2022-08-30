CI Investments Inc. Acquires 3,991 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Camden Property Trust worth $98,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 46,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 146,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE CPT traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $131.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $125.17 and a 1-year high of $180.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.76 and its 200 day moving average is $149.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.41%.

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.