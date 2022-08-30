CI Investments Inc. Acquires 438,127 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8,680.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 438,127 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.14% of Deere & Company worth $184,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE traded down $11.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $369.02. 24,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,968. The company has a market cap of $112.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $330.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.