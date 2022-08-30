CI Investments Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,429,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $153,628,000. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 917.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 655,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,137,000 after purchasing an additional 466,369 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. King Wealth now owns 13,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IEF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.33. 192,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,898,167. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $97.99 and a 1-year high of $117.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.56.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.