Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,950,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,383,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cigna by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $585,950,000 after purchasing an additional 163,815 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Cigna by 103.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 321,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $77,099,000 after purchasing an additional 163,546 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Cigna by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,440,396,000 after purchasing an additional 162,686 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Cigna Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE CI opened at $287.19 on Tuesday. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $293.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $87.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.42.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

