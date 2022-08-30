Cincinnati Financial Corp Buys 477,000 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Cincinnati Financial Corp raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 188.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 729,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 477,000 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle West Capital accounts for 1.3% of Cincinnati Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cincinnati Financial Corp owned 0.65% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $56,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,767,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,101,000 after buying an additional 6,774,779 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $122,830,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,754,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $23,000,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 668.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 326,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,041,000 after purchasing an additional 283,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

NYSE:PNW traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,958. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.97. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.32.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PNW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.92.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Stories

