Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 616,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,097,717 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $34,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,122 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 61,894 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 119,545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 29,415 shares during the period. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 191,030 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.22. The company had a trading volume of 271,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,953,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.71 and a 200-day moving average of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $187.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,119 shares of company stock worth $1,746,628. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.59.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

