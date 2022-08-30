Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Shares of CIA stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $193.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.17. Citizens has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $6.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIA. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Citizens during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Citizens during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

