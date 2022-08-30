Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) is Renaissance Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Renaissance Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,144 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare makes up 4.2% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $9,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

Cloudflare Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 322,745 shares of company stock worth $19,901,941 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

NET stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.18. 53,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,348,173. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

