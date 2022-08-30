Cloverfields Capital Group LP Buys Shares of 14,041 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Sunday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $45.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,471. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.31. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $56.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.4555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.