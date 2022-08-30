Cloverfields Capital Group LP Cuts Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP cut its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up approximately 0.9% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,274,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34,705 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 363.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 134,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 105,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 136.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.04.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.31. 67,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,966. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day moving average is $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.44%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

