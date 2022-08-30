Cloverfields Capital Group LP Grows Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group accounts for about 1.3% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXPE shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Expedia Group to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.69.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.21. 40,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,991. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.70 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.77) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.