Cloverfields Capital Group LP Purchases 754 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Seagate Technology accounts for about 0.9% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,038 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,119 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,752 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STX traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.65. The company had a trading volume of 139,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,508. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.85 and a 200 day moving average of $84.29. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STX shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

