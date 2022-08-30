Cloverfields Capital Group LP Purchases Shares of 11,224 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,224 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,000. Workday comprises approximately 0.8% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Workday by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Workday by 7.0% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Workday by 152.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,239,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Workday Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.47. 81,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.88 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.75. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.10 and a 1 year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.