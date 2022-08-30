Cloverfields Capital Group LP Raises Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares during the quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXTA. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 743.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 188,782 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 91,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 22,126 shares during the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

AXTA stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AXTA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

