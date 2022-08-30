CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Decreased by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises about 2.2% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $33,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in CME Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 12,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.20.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $195.28. 39,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,148. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.69. The company has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

