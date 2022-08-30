CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

CNB Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CNB Financial has a payout ratio of 18.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CNB Financial to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Shares of CCNE opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $446.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.05 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Research analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 13.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CNB Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

