CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.34.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group set a $18.00 price target on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

NYSE CNHI opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

