CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.34.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group set a $18.00 price target on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.
CNH Industrial Trading Up 2.1 %
NYSE CNHI opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.
CNH Industrial Company Profile
CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.
