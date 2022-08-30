Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Short Interest Up 9.2% in August

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,640,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the July 31st total of 17,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of CDE stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 173,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,802. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $7.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 505,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 21,354 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 284.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 180,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 133,724 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,391,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 158,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.